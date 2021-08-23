Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Jbi#Janus Intl#Janus International Does#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Bke#Mrna#Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

It's been a pretty up-and-down period for investors lately, but even with concerns about the surge of the delta variant worldwide, global spikes in inflation, and whispers of another crash, the market has still managed to continue hitting fresh record highs. While some stocks have fallen from the peaks they realized in the earlier days of the pandemic, investors are getting used to shares of their favorite companies trading at nosebleed valuations.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

The first of these companies provides services that are invaluable to many life-sciences giants. The second is a drugmaker focused on rare diseases that has already made early investors rich. The third is a fintech giant whose long-term prospects are mouthwatering. Cathie Wood is the CEO of ARK Invest, an...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Monster Stocks in the Making

Axon Enterprise is poised to profit from increased demand for body cameras for police. Online marketplace Etsy is broadening its scope, profitably. Coupang has many investors excited and is being called "the Amazon of South Korea." You'd be wise to keep an eye out for monster stocks in the making,...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value

There’s nothing better than finding a great combination of growth and value in a stock. Unfortunately, it’s usually one or the other — a tradeoff depending on the situation. This tradeoff isn’t always the case though, and some S&P 500 stocks have a unique combination of both traits. It allows...
Posted by
MarketWatch

CrowdStrike stock rallies on addition to Nasdaq 100

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares rallied Tuesday after the cybersecurity company’s stock was added to the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) CrowdStrike shares surged as much as 9%, touching an intraday high of $267.98. Late Monday, Nasdaq announced that CrowdStrike would replace integrated-circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) on the index. The Nasdaq 100 is an index comprising the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies. At last check, CrowdStrike had a market cap of just over $60 billion, while Maxim had a cap of about $28 billion. CrowdStrike shares have surged 140% over the past 12 months, compared with a 32% gain on the Nasdaq 100.
StocksCNN

Nasdaq hits 15,000 for first time ever. Is Dow 36,000 next?

New York (CNN Business) — It seems that nothing can stop the stock market. The bulls have assumed control. The Nasdaq surpassed the 15,000 level for the first time ever Tuesday, rising 0.5% thanks to continued strength in tech stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL).
IndustryCNN

Pfizer's FDA approval is boosting these stocks

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Since 2020, investors have been rallying behind shares of Pfizer (PFE) and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX), two companies that were poised to play a crucial role in helping bring an end to a devastating pandemic. Those bets have paid off.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks has the tools to make shareholders richer over the long run. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has been virtually unstoppable. The market's widely followed index has doubled from its bear-market bottom, and has now gone more than nine months without even a 5% retracement.
StocksEntrepreneur

Trending Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $3 Right Now

Penny Stocks To Buy For Less Than A Cup Of Coffee; Are They Worth It?. What are penny stocks? According to the basic Securities & Exchange Commission definition, these are stocks that can be bought for under $5 a share. When you’re talking about low prices, there are a few things that come to mind. First, the money-making side of things.
StocksUS News and World Report

10 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2021

These 10 blue-chip stocks, true to their name, are holding steady so far this year. These are the top blue-chip stocks for 2021. The term "blue-chip stocks" connotes a certain type of investment: well-established, reliable companies with advantageous positions in their markets. Often, the predictability and success of these businesses allow such firms to reward shareholders with regular dividends. Investors in this subset of equity tend to eschew the higher-risk, growth-oriented parts of Wall Street for what tend to be larger-cap stocks with below-average volatility. Blue-chip equities generally tend to advance and decline less than the overall market. Here's a look at U.S. News' list of the 10 best blue-chip stocks to buy for 2021 and how they're holding up so far this year. After accounting for dividends, only one has declined so far.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for August

Cannabis represents significant, untapped potential at the moment in the U.S. Multi-state operators don't need federal legalization to thrive. State-Hi Richlevel usage expansion can lift the MSO market to new heights. There's little question that marijuana presents a long-term growth opportunity for investors, especially as the U.S. moves toward legalizing...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 1.2% to close at $367.46 on Monday. The mRNA...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

The rollout of the 5G network is a surefire catalyst for growth for one chipmaker. A financial services technology leader could ride crypto to new heights. A tech industry stalwart has a bright future in the cloud. Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Hot Robinhood Penny Stocks With High Volume in August

Penny stocks with high volume can be a great indicator of where the most popular small-caps are. For those unfamiliar, volume is the number of shares bought or sold on a given trading day. Often, investors will use this metric as a way to find trending penny stocks, however, there are other uses for this as well.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $5.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 1606.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million. Cleanspark...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/26/2021

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims are scheduled for today, in addition to a GDP revision. The following companies are slated to release quarterly earnings today, August 26:. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS -- $30.78) provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. 1-800-FLOWERS will report its Q4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy