More federal COVID-19 relief payments available for local communities

Additional federal coronavirus relief assistance payments from the American Rescue Plan Act will begin this week for populations under 50,000.

Under ARPA, the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provides emergency funding for eligible localities classified as non-entitlement units of local government to support their response efforts, including medical supplies and hospital staffing. NEUs are cities, villages, towns, and townships serving populations of less than 50,000 and will receive funding distributed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

"The success and continued growth of Texas starts on Main Street in our local communities," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "I strongly encourage the remaining local officials of NEUs across the state to apply for this additional funding through TDEM so that the millions of Texans living in smaller communities are not forgotten as they continue their COVID recovery efforts."

Last month, the State of Texas began the process of contacting and collecting the required information from the nearly 1,200 local governments before certifying and applying to receive the federal funds into the state treasury. Per federal law, states are required to distribute funding to all eligible NEUs within 30 days of receiving the funds into the state treasury. Local governments can contact TDEM to begin this application process.

For more information or to apply for CLFRF, please visit tdem.texas.gov/clfrf/