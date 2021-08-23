Cancel
Americans Spend 4 Times Longer on Social Media Than on Their Finances

By Lending Tree
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most Americans are aware they should spend more time creating household budgets and tracking their money, they’re more likely to be scrolling on social media. A new survey from TIAA on financial technology habits reveals that half of Americans spend less than an hour a week on their finances — but more than four hours on social media.

