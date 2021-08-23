Cancel
Tampa, FL

Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster, opens March 2022

By Andrew Harlan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for one of the biggest thrills in the world! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that Iron Gwazi will open as North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world in March 2022, in time for Spring Break. This ride is for the...

LifestylePosted by
IBTimes

National Roller Coaster Day: Five Best Rides In The World

Every year on Aug. 16, Rollercoaster Day is observed across the U.S to celebrate these fun and thrilling rides. While this day is observed to pay tributes to Edwin Prescott, who patented the first verticle loop roller coaster in 1898, the oldest rides are believed to have originated in Russia. Built in the 17th century, these specially-constructed hills of ice located near Saint Petersburg, Russia, rose between 70 and 80 feet in height. Riders faced 50-degree drops and wooden supports supplied reinforcement.
LifestyleDenver Post

Glenwood Caverns’ new roller coaster drops from 7,132 feet

When thrill seekers strap in and climb to the first peak on the new Defiance roller coaster, coming to Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park in 2022, they’ll be sitting at 7,132 feet in elevation. Only for a brief moment of anticipation though: The coaster then drops 110 feet at a 102.3...
TravelVox

The story of amusement parks is the story of America

Part of the Leisure Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. When fairgoers entered the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, they were dazzled by the White City, a sprawling collection of massive exhibit buildings dedicated to manufacturing, transportation, electricity, and other themes that captured the imagination of a country on the move. Boasting a mixture of architectural influences, the gleaming, almost regal structures were assembled around a large reflecting pond festooned with Corinthian and Ionic columns as well as golden and white allegorical statuary.
TravelWTAX

Rollercoasters are Americans’ favorite amusement park ride by a lot

When you go to an amusement park, what kind of ride do you like the most, maybe making a beeline for first? If you’re like the respondents in a new CBS News poll, it’s roller coasters. They were in first place by a lot, at 35 percent, way ahead of bumper cars in a distant second at 13 percent. Tied in third place at 10 percent were the Ferris wheel and log ride/water flume. The tilt-a-whirl/scrambler/rotor/spinning rides came in at seven percent, and the carousel was at six percent. There was a division by gender, however, with 42 percent of men saying the roller coaster is their favorite compared to 28 percent of women. More men also named bumper cars, but just by two percent, while more women named the Ferris wheel and log ride/water flume rides as their favorite than men, but only by about five percent. When asked if they’re concerned about the safety of amusement park rides when they decide whether or not to go them, half were at least somewhat concerned, with 21 percent saying they’re very concerned and 29 percent saying they’re somewhat concerned. Twenty-five percent said they’re not too concerned and 23 percent are not at all concerned. (CBS News)
Lifestylecruisehive.com

What’s It Like to Ride the First Roller Coaster at Sea?

The first of its kind, BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster is the most exciting, hotly anticipated feature to be introduced on a cruise ship in years – a rollercoaster! This thrilling attraction has debuted on Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship, Mardi Gras, but what is a rollercoaster at sea really like? Cruise Hive brings you an exclusive, firsthand insight of what it’s really like to ride BOLT.
LifestyleTravelPulse

15 Awesome Roller Coasters in the US

August 16 is National Roller Coaster Day, so what better way is there to celebrate than to discover some of the awesome roller coasters that exist in the United States? From Universal Orlando to Six Flags amusement parks, there are so many thrilling, exhilarating and downright terrifying roller coasters to enjoy across the country.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker roller coaster gets opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster Ice Breaker will officially open to thrill seekers in February 2022, the company announced on Monday. The attraction was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but has faced a number of delays that included the park closing due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Fan-Favorite Disney World Coaster Set to Undergo Construction

A recently filed Walt Disney World Resort permit indicates that fan-favorite Magic Kingdom ride, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, is set to undergo some type of construction or refurbishment in the near future. The permit, which is valid through August 19, 2022 — one year from the date it was filed...
Lifestylethemeparktourist.com

The Jersey Devil Coaster Is Closed Again At Six Flags Great Adventure

The Jersey Devil Coaster was closed again on Friday August 6, 2021 after a call was made to Six Flags Great Adventure from ride manufacturer RMC. The actual issue wasn't with The Jersey Devil Coaster itself but due to an expected malfunction with one of the trains on Stunt Pilot at Silverwood on Friday. As both The Jersey Devil Coaster and Stunt Pilot are second-generation single-rail RMC coasters, RMC felt it necessary to get Six Flags Great Adventure to close The Jersey Devil coaster for another full inspection to ensure the same technical problem doesn't occur.
Lifestyleallears.net

Is Single Rider at Disney World Even Worth it Anymore?

With attendance back up at Walt Disney World, more and more guests are pushing for the return of FastPass+ to alleviate wait times for rides and attractions. In the meantime, one option for avoiding long Standby lines is using the Single Rider Line. While we’ve certainly enjoyed shorter waits with...
LifestylePosted by
Only In Texas

The World’s Steepest Dive Roller Coaster Is Set To Open At Six Flags Fiesta Texas In 2022

Calling all adrenaline junkies! If you thrive on the palm-sweating, heart-pounding feeling that only high-speed thrill rides can evoke, you’ll definitely want to check out this new roller coaster coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2022. Set to open next summer, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be the steepest dive roller coaster in the entire world. Are you brave enough to give it a whirl?
TravelThrillist

The Most Exciting New Theme Park Rides Opening This Year

Get ready to lose your lunch. There are a lot of new rides hitting US theme parks in 2021. More than a few of us could go for a good scream right now. Theme parks are back in 2021; they're welcoming guests—with some restrictions still in place—and making up for lost time.
Public Healthtouringplans.com

WDW Crowd Calendar Update: August and September 2021, Again

Only 12 days ago we did a Walt Disney World Crowd Calendar update. We lowered our predictions for August and September, and we were a bit worried we were being too aggressive with reducing the crowd levels. Well, it turns out that we were not aggressive enough. Since the last update, we have been seeing Crowd Levels of 1 at all parks, with a few days hitting a 2 at the Magic Kingdom. With kids returning to school, and the COVID-19 Delta variant raging across the country we do not expect rising crowd levels before October. Jennifer’s blog post goes into all the signals we are seeing that supports our belief that crowds will remain low.

