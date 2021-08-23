Big Ten teams that miss conference games because of COVID will be charged with forfeit
Big Ten teams that miss conference games because of COVID will be charged with a forfeit and a loss this season, the conference announced. “If a team is unable to participate in a scheduled conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a forfeit by the team unable to participate and shall not be rescheduled,” Big Ten officials said.www.clickondetroit.com
Comments / 0