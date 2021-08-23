Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big Ten teams that miss conference games because of COVID will be charged with forfeit

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Ten teams that miss conference games because of COVID will be charged with a forfeit and a loss this season, the conference announced. “If a team is unable to participate in a scheduled conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a forfeit by the team unable to participate and shall not be rescheduled,” Big Ten officials said.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Forfeit#Big Ten Network#American Football#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is there Thursday Night Football tonight? NFL preseason games for Week 3

We have seen two straight weeks of Thursday Night Football, but is there more in store in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason? Let’s take a look at whether there is Thursday Night Football this week and what is in store for us through the remainder of the preseason and once TNF begins in-season.
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Set for Blowout Loss Week One?

Pro Football Focus published their bold predictions for the 2021 season Wednesday, and interestingly enough, the number one bold prediction included the University of Georgia. Anthony Treash of PFF boldly predicts that Clemson will beat the Dawgs in Charlotte by double digits. A hot take; nonetheless, Treash cites recent injuries to Georgia's Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith as two question marks surrounding Georgia entering this matchup.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Peacekeeper Elite League PEL Season 3 2021: Participating teams, prize Pool and dates

The Peacekeeper Elite League PEL is back with its third installment in 2021, Season 3 of the year after the conclusion of PEL Season 2 which had ended last summer. We saw Nova Esports (NV) won the league stages while Show Time(ST) won the grand finals. The PEL is the Chinese equivalent of the PMPL in the global PUBG Mobile esports scene. It is played in the Chinese installment of PUBG Mobile, Game For Peace. Despite being a country level tournament, the PEL boasts a total prize pool higher than that of the S-tier global PUBG Mobile tournaments. It is also held with more lustre which justifies the hype.
College Sportswsau.com

Big Ten Announces COVID-19 Forfeit Policy for 2021

ROSEMONT, IL (WSAU) — The Big Ten Conference has announced that schools that are unable to play a conference game due to a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster will have to forfeit that contest and it will not be made up. In a statement, the league’s Athletic Directors, Chancellors, and...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

4Frenzy ‘Game of the Week’ starts with two games in one night

This week, 4Frenzy will take a trip to Wayne State University’s campus to kick off the 2021-22 high school football season with two matchups: Canton vs. Dearborn Fordson and Chippewa Valley vs. Detroit Catholic Central. Both teams are set to play in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University tonight.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel assistant coach joins Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former UNC basketball assistant coach Steve Robinson. The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former North Carolina basketball assistant Steve Robinson to the same position in Tucson, that according to a report from WildcatAuthority.com of the 247Sports network. Their sources state that an announcement could be coming from the university’s athletic department as soon as this week.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Positive Notes from the Second Miami Dolphins Preseason Game

The curse of living in Central Florida is not having consistently getting live feed of Miami Dolphins football each week. I was excited to see that the local ABC affiliate was going to show the Miami-Atlanta game this past Saturday, which I automatically set the DVR for I could go back and watch parts of the game.
NFLchatsports.com

How Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 2 of NFL preseason

The second week of NFL preseason action is in the books. Here is how all the Arizona Wildcats around the league fared. Taylor had a monster game vs. the Eagles, recording 145 all-purpose yards. He carried the ball 13 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 18 yards, and returned three punts for 34 yards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy