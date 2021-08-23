Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJIL8_0baDBH4P00
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, a sale pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, N.H. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in July for the second month in a row, though they only increased modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling off a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little.

Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday. That’s greater than the 5.82 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales rose only 1.5% from July last year. By comparison, sales in June jumped about 23% from a year earlier, when many states were still in a pandemic lockdown.

“Sales are still running above pre-pandemic conditions, but appear to be settling down,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

The median U.S. home price climbed 17.8% from a year ago to $359,900, near the all-time high it set in June, NAR said. That annual gain was more modest than the 20%-25% year-over-year increases seen earlier this year.

“Clearly, the home price growth is moderating,” Yun said.

Sales of homes above $500,000 rose last month while those below that tier fell, helped skew the median price higher.

Would-be homebuyers who have been trying to navigate the most competitive market in more than a decade had perhaps a wider selection to consider at the end of July, when the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.32 million. That’s an increase of 7.3% from June, but it’s still down 12% from July last year. At the current sales pace, the unsold inventory amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.

With so few homes up for sale, it has become routine for anyone putting a house on the market to receive multiple offers that exceed the asking price, and many sell within days. In July, homes typically remained on the market 17 days before getting snapped up. That’s unchanged from June, but down from 22 days in July 2020.

“I expect we’ll have more inventory in upcoming months,” Yun said.

First-time homebuyers made up 30% of all transactions last month, down from 31% in June and 34% a year ago. These buyers have to contend with fewer homes for sale in the more affordable end of the market and competition from all-cash buyers, often investors. Some 23% of homes sold in July were paid for with cash, unchanged from June and up from 16% in July last year.

Still, first-time buyers continue to benefit from ultra-low mortgage rates. The average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage eased last week to 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac. The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.99% a year ago.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

555K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Home Sales#Rose#Mortgage#Factset#Nar#Freddie Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
BusinessFortune

What to expect in the 2022 housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For any homebuyer, novice or weathered, the 2021 housing market has been harrowing to navigate. By some experts' definitions, "this year, [the housing market] decidedly shot way ahead of the economy, to the point where...
BusinessHousing Wire

Mortgage rates stuck in a rut at 2.87%

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was flat at 2.87% for the week ending in Sept. 2, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. The week prior, mortgage rates also held steady at 2.87%. This week’s near constant mortgage rates tracked with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has hovered around 1.30 for the past week. The 10-year Treasury yield for Sept. 1 was 1.31.
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: 9% Increase in Pending Home Sales is Slowest Growth Since June 2020

Homes are also taking longer to sell. Still, prices are up 15% from a year ago. Pending home sales rose 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, while the actual number of pending sales fell to the lowest level since April 2021. More home sellers have started slashing their prices—another sign of softening seasonal homebuyer demand. Still, prices remain elevated, up 15% from a year earlier.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

NAR Reports Decline In Pending Home Sales For July

The National Association of Realtors reported a 1.8% decline in pending home sales for July 2021. The West region was the only one to experience an increase in contract signings in July. The Northeast region saw the biggest monthly and year-over-year decline. Every region saw a year-over-year decline in pending...
Real EstateLos Angeles Daily News

Record home-price gains zapping mortgage insurance

Ali Elahi, one of my firm’s clients, doubled down and won big, saving $800 in monthly mortgage payments by twice lowering his mortgage rate and shedding his mortgage insurance. Elahi paid $375,000 for his Laguna Hills condo in 2018. As rates were dropping and his equity was increasing, he was...
Real Estatetnrealestatelistings.com

5 Reasons Today’s Housing Market Is Anything but Normal

There are many headlines out there that claim we’re reverting to a more normal real estate market. That would indicate the housing market is returning to the pre-pandemic numbers we saw from 2015-2019. But that’s not happening. The market is still extremely vibrant as demand is still strong even while housing supply is slowly returning.
Real EstateSeattle Times

Mortgage rates unchanged from last week, remain under 3%

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of the coronavirus remain elevated. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Prospective Buyers Find Promise in Low Rates and Uptick in Supply

That the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.87% with an average 0.6 point for the week ending September 2, 2021, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.93%. “Economic growth and the acceleration in inflation have moderated in the last month, giving the...
Real EstateWashington Post

Mortgage rates continue to languish as summer winds down

For the past month, mortgage rates have been treading water, unperturbed by the pandemic, economic data or world events. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.87 percent with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.93 percent a year ago. Since the 30-year fixed average jumped from 2.77 percent to 2.87 percent in early August, it hasn’t budged. It has essentially held steady for the past four weeks.
Real Estatethemreport.com

More Homes for Sale in August

U.S. housing inventory declined 25.8% year-over-year in August to close out the third quarter of 2021, an improvement over last month’s decline of 33.5%. In addition to new listing being up over last year, the share of sellers who made listing price adjustments grew 0.7% year-over-year to 17.3% of active inventory–the highest share in 21 months and closer to typical 2016-2019 levels.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Sellers Compete As Housing Inventory Grows

Sellers are beginning to compete for buyers as inventory and new listings continue to improve in August. Housing inventory fell 25.8% year-over-year in August, whereas last month inventory fell 33.5%. New listings are up 4.3% from last year as more new sellers list entry-level homes at more affordable prices. The...
Real EstateNBC Connecticut

Weekly Mortgage-Refinance Demand Drops as Interest Rates Stall

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances remained unchanged at 3.03% last week. Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 4%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home rose 1%. A prolonged period of low mortgage rates is taking its toll on the refinance market,...
Real Estateinvesting.com

U.S. mortgage applications decline with drop in refinancing -MBA

(Reuters) - Mortgage applications decreased last week in step with a drop in refinancing as mortgage rates remained unchanged. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market composite index tracking mortgage applications fell 2.4% from a week earlier, reflecting a 3.8% decline in applications to refinance existing loans in the week ending Aug. 27.
Real Estatewibqam.com

U.S. June home prices rise at record annual pace -S&P/Case-Shiller

(Reuters) -U.S. single-family home prices in 20 key urban markets rose in June from a year earlier at the fastest pace on record, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 19.1% through the 12 months ended in June from an upwardly revised 17.1% in the 12 months through May, marking the largest annual price increase in the survey’s two decades. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 18.5%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy