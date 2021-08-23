No one hurt as 50 inmates cause disturbance at county jail

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Workers at a county jail in South Carolina had to call state officials for help Sunday after one unruly inmate triggered a large disturbance, authorities said.

About 50 inmates were involved in what Aiken County jail workers called a riot. No inmates or jail employees were injured, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah told media outlets.

The incident started with one inmate being disorderly and disruptive and the problem then spread through an entire wing of the jail, Abdullah said.

Jail workers called for help and state and local officers helped restore order, officials said.

Authorities are investigating whether any charges will be filed against the inmates,

No property was damaged at the jail, Abdullah said.