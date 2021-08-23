Cancel
Environment

Slightly Cooler Start to the Week

By Courtney Aitken
 3 days ago

Air Quality (as of 7:30 AM) GOOD for all reporting stations. A weak trough of low pressure will linger over the West Coast as we head into the early portion of the week. This will keep the marine layer fairly deep and high temperatures below normal. The flow will slowly flatten out and we’ll edge more toward ridging as we head through mid-week, so a slow warm-up can be expected for most areas. I do expect the cycle of low clouds to continue at the coast, however. A more westerly flow component will also encourage the smoke to stay to our east, so there’s that to be excited about!

