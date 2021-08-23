Cancel
Litchfield County, CT

Flood Advisory issued for Litchfield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Litchfield The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Litchfield County in northern Connecticut * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodbury Center, Oakville, Watertown, Woodbury, Bethlehem, Morris, Bantam, Bethlehem Village, Gulls Hollow, East Morris, Minortown, Delano Field, Sandy Beach, Lakeside, Hotchkissville, North Woodbury, Northfield, Dempsey Landing, Grappaville and West Morris. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

