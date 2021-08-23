Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning by 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Monday was 8.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.3 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Thursday. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...
Posted by
CNN

At least 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Biden never considered changing Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal of all US forces, White House says. At no point Thursday did President Joe Biden consider keeping any US forces in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, despite the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy