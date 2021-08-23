Cancel
Katz JCC hosts Olympic event for special needs athletes

By BOB HERPEN
The Cherry Hill Sun
The Cherry Hill Sun
 10 days ago
The summer Olympics from Tokyo had come and gone, its 16 days of glory a part of collective memory. The Paralympic Games were just about to begin, and Katz JCC filled that gap with a week-long series of events that evoked the spirit of competition. Beginning on Aug. 16 and...

The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

