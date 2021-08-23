Katz JCC hosts Olympic event for special needs athletes

Florida State University has been selected as a National Banner School for 2021-2022 by the Special Olympics, the first university in Florida to achieve this recognition. Founded in the fall of 2019, the Special Olympics at FSU club promotes inclusion both at Florida State and in the community through sports training, competitions and campaigns for people with and without intellectual disabilities. The College of Education’s Department of Sport Management and special education program are leading the way in this space, thanks to efforts from the Special Olympics at FSU student organization.