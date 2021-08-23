Katz JCC hosts Olympic event for special needs athletes

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Adam Germek, President and CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee, who highlights the organization’s mission and efforts to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. During the interview, Adam talks about their events, the different sports, being volunteer powered, their newest initiative with Unified Champion Schools, how the community can get involved and much more.
Comments / 0