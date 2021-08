Following the release of Star Citizen Alpha 3.14, developer Cloud Imperium Games has opted to hold another one of their free fly events. From now until 27 August 2021 at 20:00 UTC, anyone can create an account / use their existing game account and access the test servers – with access to six of the game’s starter (and higher level) ships. According to CIG, “whether you’re a solo adventurer or looking to form a new crew, this is your chance to explore the stars for free”. In addition, existing backers should gain access to all six ships, regardless of whether they have pledged towards them or not.