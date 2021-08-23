1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in Denver’s nightlife area

DENVER (AP) — One man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting in Denver’s Lower Downtown on Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. as bars in the nightlight district near Coors Field were closing.

Of those wounded, three suffered minor injuries and two suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

The fatal shooting came just over two weeks after a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside Coors Field as fans streamed from the baseball stadium after a Colorado Rockies game.