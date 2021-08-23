What to Know about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
Known as polycystic ovary syndrome or polycystic ovarian syndrome, PCOS is the most common endocrine disorder in females of reproductive age. Once thought of as a gynecological condition, emerging research and guidelines present PCOS as a multisystem disorder requiring a multidisciplinary approach to treatment. While PCOS affects between 3% and 21% of all women and adolescents around the world, one report estimates that 50% to 75% of those with PCOS do not know they have it.foodandnutrition.org
Comments / 0