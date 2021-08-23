Cancel
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Volleyball opens 2021 with trip to Mt. Morris

Cover picture for the articleMT. MORRIS, MI. — After some pre-tournament team bonding the Coldwater Lady Cardinal volleyball team headed to Mt. Morris on Saturday to open their 2021 varsity slate. Coldwater saw a solid start to the new year, going 1-1-1 in pool play before advancing on to the Gold Division of bracket play as the seventh seed. The Cardinals saw their day come to a close with a quarterfinal loss to the second seed from North Branch to finish out a amazing start to the year.

