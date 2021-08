CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Anyone who pays even a little bit of attention to the television landscape will know that we've long since entered the period of time widely known as "the streaming wars." In just the past few years, TV viewers who enjoy having lots of options could have easily gone from only being interested in subscribing to the big three (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon), to feeling the need to at least try out over a handful of new, impressive options. One of those is certainly HBO Max, but now that HBO as a whole is faced with losing 5 million customers after splitting with Amazon, the streamer's boss isn't bothered, and we know why.