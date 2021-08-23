SPF: Sun Protection Foods
Limiting exposure, applying sunscreen and wearing protective clothing have long been the go-to recommendations for protection from the sun’s invisible yet harmful ultraviolet radiation. Now, research suggests there may be another way to help protect your skin — and it isn’t found in the sunscreen aisle. Studies have shown certain compounds in foods and beverages such as carotenoids, polyphenols and some vitamins may improve the skin’s ability to fight off UV damage and sunburn or speed up the recovery process from damage caused by UV rays.foodandnutrition.org
