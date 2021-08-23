AdTheorent Awarded Coveted Spot on Crain’s New York Business 2021 Best Places to Work in New York City

If the four food groups were determined by New Yorkers, pizza would certainly be one of them. We’ve eaten pizza all over the world, including Italy. The pizza in Italy is wonderful. We still love New York Pizza best. In our opinion, the best pizza is eaten while walking down the street, talking to a friend, and dodging traffic. When we leave the country for extended periods of time, one of the first things we eat before we leave is pizza, and one of the first things we eat when we return is… you guessed it, pizza.