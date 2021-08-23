AdTheorent Awarded Coveted Spot on Crain’s New York Business 2021 Best Places to Work in New York City
2021 Win Marks Eighth Consecutive Year Company Named Best Place to Work in NYC. AdTheorent, Inc., a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that it is being recognized by Crain’s New York Business as a winner of its annual 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for the eighth year in a row. The top 100 companies were chosen based on their respective workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits and atypical “work perks” that make a company a great place to work.martechseries.com
Comments / 0