Wayne County, IN

COVID-19 CASES MORE THAN DOUBLE IN WAYNE COUNTY IN A WEEK

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wayne County, IN)--A month ago, the number of Covid-19 patients in Reid Health containment areas was four. Monday morning, it was 29. That’s one of the more startling numbers included in the Monday-to-Monday Covid-19 case count. Since last Monday, Wayne County has added 272 cases. To find a higher weekly total, you would have to go back to January 4 through January 11 when the vaccine was just beginning to be rolled out. This week’s 272 cases is also more than double the 124 cases from the week before. All other area counties have experienced similar increases in the last week.

