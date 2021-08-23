Cancel
Privacera and StreamSets Join Forces to Provide Rapid, Secure DataOps with Reinforced Data Security & Compliance

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacera’s comprehensive encryption and decryption hardens data security for ETL processing in the open cloud. Privacera, the cloud data access governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced a technology partnership with StreamSets, Inc., provider of the industry’s first DataOps platform. This new integration ensures joint customers’ data is secured whether accessing it for data processing, or migrating it from on-premises data repositories to the cloud.

