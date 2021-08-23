ODH discusses COVID-19 and respiratory illness in children

View more in
Akron, OH
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Downtown Canton to hold “Canton First Friday, To the Dogs” this SeptemberTerrence JacobsCanton, OH
Three of Akron's Best Outdoor Dining OptionsTerrence JacobsAkron, OH
Simply Queen to perform a Queen Tribute accompanied with Twist OffsJames StephensAkron, OH
3 Fantastic Restaurants To Try In Cuyahoga FallsJim WoodsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Akron Pride Festival to hold an equity MarchPaul KrasinicAkron, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Public Health|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
MetroHealth requiring COVID vaccine for all employees by Oct. 30
The MetroHealth System joins local Summa Health System in requiring employees, including contractors and volunteers, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the safety of its patients by Oct. 30.
Public Health|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Officials pushing vaccines among COVID breakthrough cases
As more breakthrough cases are being reported, health officials are reminding people the vaccines are working.
Cuyahoga County, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Daily COVID cases up to 5,395; hospital, ICU admissions down
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,395 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, continuing a four-day trend of rising cases. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the last 24 hours have fallen for the second straight day.
South Euclid, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Parents push to get COVID-19 vaccine approval for ages 12 and under
Just days after Pfizer's full FDA approval of its covid vaccine, pediatricians are facing a wave of concern as requests to vaccinate kids under the age of 12 start to pour in.
Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Lorain woman launches pillow therapy workshop for women
Everyone handles grief in their own way – in their own time. However, one woman in Lorain County may have found a common thread to help people cope.
Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
CVSR requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced any patron 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their scheduled North Pole Adventure ride.
Mayfield, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Mayfield school board passes mask mandate
Parents of Mayfield City Schools students voiced their opinions Wednesday night on masks in schools, the issue dividing the crowd. But in the end, school officials upheld their decision to mandate masks for all students, staff, teachers and visitors.
Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Ohio reports 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,600 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,192,478. It's the largest amount of daily cases since Jan. 26 when the state reported 4,623 cases. Hospitalizations remain in the hundreds, well above the 21-day average.
Cleveland, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Why there might be an eye screening in your child's future
Parents are constantly trying to monitor their kid’s screen time to protect their eyes and their overall health.
Lake County, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Lake Humane Society raising funds for animal neglect investigations
On Wednesday, Lake Humane Society's Humane Investigations vehicle broke down, promoting the animal shelter to launch a fundraiser aiming to purchase a new one.
Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Teachers, students adapt to changes during first week back to school
Archbishop Lyke School in Cleveland welcomed students back on Monday. In the first three days of class, they’ve endured not only extreme heat, but also the challenges of educating during a pandemic.
Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Ohio's daily COVID cases, hospitalizations highest in months
The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,117 new COVID-19 cases and 277 new hospitalizations in the state today, the highest single-day numbers since well before the vaccine was made widely available.
Ohio State|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Summit Co. offers $100 vaccine incentive to Ohio residents
If you're an Ohio resident who hasn't got vaccinated yet, now is your chance to make some money.
Youngstown, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Diocese of Youngstown mandates masks for schools
The Diocese of Youngstown has mandated masks in Catholic schools across the six counties it serves, some of which are in the News 5 viewing area in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio State|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Ohio House holds hearing on bill to ban vaccine mandates
The Ohio House Health Committee held a five-hour hearing Tuesday on the controversial House Bill 248 that would block public agencies, schools, child care providers, businesses and others from requiring any vaccinations, not just for COVID-19.
Eastlake, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Willoughby-Eastlake mandates masks after 25 cases in 1 week
After seeing 25 cases of COVID-19 in their first week back to school, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools will be mandating masks for all students, staff and visitors beginning Tuesday.
Cleveland, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Doctors hope full approval of Pfizer will increase vaccinations
Physicians in Northeast Ohio said they're hopeful that the full approval of the vaccine will be enough to convince those that have been hesitant.
Wooster, OH|Posted byNews 5 Cleveland WEWS
Group plans to protest Wooster school mask mandate
With nearly a week of a new school year under its belt, Wooster City Schools, like many other school districts, is trying to navigate yet another year of difficult decisions with the pandemic lingering.
Comments / 2