Erie County, NY

Erie-Niagara Superintendents respond to Health Department guidance on school reopening

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Area school superintendents say they hope and expect schools to open safely next month and to stay open to in-person learning for all students for the duration of the school year.

The Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association released a statement Monday that they are united in their intention to maintain classroom instruction five days per week for the 180 days of the 2021-2022 term.

In part, the statement reads, "Nothing is more important than doing all we can to ensure a full year of in-person learning for every child in 2021-2022. It is also vital that we do so in a school that operates as normally as possible, which means meals in cafeterias, Physical Education classes in the gym, music classes that allow for singing and playing instruments, and sports and activities for students to enjoy."

The  Erie County Department of Health, along with school superintendents, developed a guidance document with requirements and recommendations for school districts in Erie County. "Given the uncertainty of what we'll face over the next several weeks," the statement went on to say, "we believe this guidance represents the surest path to getting our schools open safely in September, and to staying open to in-person learning for all students every day while we ride out this wave of the pandemic."

