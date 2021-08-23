Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Garnett Crops Ray Allen Out Of Photo He Shared To Instagram Account

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5jGB_0baD79yx00

BOSTON (CBS) — The feud between Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen continues. Garnett is doing everything he can to subtract Allen from his best Celtics memories.

Which is kind of hard, considering Allen was a major part of Boston’s 2008 title team, but KG is cutting Allen out of the mix any chance he can get. That includes on social media.

Garnett shared a photo of himself, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo to his Instagram story over the weekend. The picture was from the 2011 All-Star Game, and it was missing a Boston representative: Allen.

Take a look, courtesy of the sleuths at the @BostonCelts4eva Twitter account:

That’s some fine crop work by Garnett’s social media team.

Garnett’s bad blood with Allen stems from the Hall of Famer’s decision to leave the Celtics in 2012 to sign with the rival Miami Heat. The Celtics had been phasing Allen out for a few years when he made his move, and only offered him a two-year, $12 million deal in free agency. Allen was seeking a three-year, $24 million contract at the time, but instead opted to sign a two-year deal for $6 million with Miami.

The Heat gave Allen his best chance to win another title, which he did with Miami in 2013. Garnett, Pierce and others have never really forgiven him for the move to Miami, leading to the feud that is now dampening the glory of Boston’s 2008 title. Garnett gave Allen the cold shoulder whenever the two crossed paths on the court, and even said that he had lost Allen’s number. Allen was not invited to a team reunion in 2017, and he did not attend Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony at TD Garden in 2018.

Chances are Allen won’t be at Garnett’s jersey retirement in Boston this March . Garnett once screamed that anything is possible, but it’s highly unlikely his disdain for Allen will go away over the next seven months.

Comments / 1

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Ray Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Bostoncelts4eva#Ig#Garnett Pierce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Eastern Conference Exec On DeAndre Jordan Joining The Lakers: “I Hope The Nets Buy Him Out So He Can Join The Lakers’ AARP Squad. Better Yet, The LAARP. I’ve Never Seen A Roster Like This.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to almost every single veteran around the league over the past couple of months. The team is reportedly eyeing DeAndre Jordan if he agrees to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, as he's not expected to get many minutes going forward. Jordan...
NBAYardbarker

Robert Horry Reveals He Received Death Threats For Saying Hakeem Olajuwon Was '20 Times Better Than Tim Duncan'

Despite winning championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Robert Horry unintentionally earned much hate from Spurs fans after messing with the franchise's biggest idol. A couple of years ago, the 7x NBA champion talked about two former teammates, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan. He picked between the two legends, going with the Houston Rockets icon, saying he was 20 times better than Duncan. During an old appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Horry said:
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Ray Allen Gets New Head Coaching Job

Ray Allen is one of the greatest shooters of all time, and if it weren't for guys like Steph Curry, it probably wouldn't even be close. Now, Allen is in the Hall of Fame where he takes his rightful place among some of the biggest legends the game has ever seen. He is a highly respected player by his peers, and after winning a couple of championships, there is no doubt that he will continue to be celebrated for decades to come.
NBAchatsports.com

The Grizzlies trade with the Timberwolves could be highway robbery

Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, National Basketball Association, Jarrett Culver, Patrick Beverley, Daniel Oturu, Memphis, Rajon Rondo, Juan Hernangómez. Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) The Memphis Grizzlies are continuing to be the most active NBA team in this year’s trade market. Just two days after they made...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Have Offered DeAndre Jordan And A Pick Swap In Trade Talks

The Brooklyn Nets missed their grand goal of winning a championship last season, despite the best efforts of Kevin Durant, who brought them within one game of making the Eastern Conference Finals. Their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are lethal, and there's no doubt that they are viewed as the favorite for the East once again.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jeanie Buss Explains Why Many Players Want To Sign With The Lakers: “A Lot Of Guys Are Willing To Take Less Money For The Opportunity Of Possibly Go For A Championship”

The Los Angeles Lakers played their cards this offseason, landing several veterans to take the team to the next level in the Western Conference. After a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoff, the purple and gold are ready to take revenge. Following the Russell Westbrook trade and a...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls make out like bandits in Markkanen sign-and-trade

The Lauri Markkanen saga — and era — is over. Friday morning, the Bulls, Cavaliers and Trail Blazers agreed to a deal that will send Markkanen to Cleveland on a four-year, $67 million contract; Derrick Jones Jr. and draft capital to Chicago; and Larry Nance Jr. to Portland. That ends...

Comments / 0

Community Policy