Emmys 2021 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

Comedies, dramas… they’re OK, we guess. But the Emmy race for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series is where the real excitement lies.

Some of the past year’s very best TV can be found in this category, with five sterling nominees that easily could have won in a less competitive year. HBO contributed two of this year’s contenders, in the Kate Winslet murder mystery Mare of Easttown and the Michaela Coel trauma-com I May Destroy You . The other three all hail from streaming services: Disney+’s ambitious Marvel offshoot WandaVision , Netflix’s riveting chess chronicle The Queen’s Gambit and Amazon’s stunning alt-history slavery tale The Underground Railroad .

If we want a hint as to which way the Television Academy is leaning here, we might look at the total nominations each series received. WandaVision leads the pack with 23, with The Queen’s Gambit in second place at 18 and Mare of Easttown right behind with 16. ( I May Destroy You earned nine total Emmy nods, while The Underground Railroad hauled in seven.) That seems to put WandaVision in prime position to take home the gold when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS — but which limited series truly deserves to win? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

