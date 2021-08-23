'Nothing scares them': Quincy High football wants to turn heads this fall

QUINCY — The goal for the Quincy High football team is simple this fall. “They want to turn heads this year,” said Quincy coach Kevin Carey. Well, that’s only part of the goal. The Presidents, who are coming off a deceptive 1-4 record just a few months ago in the Fall II season, want to bring some pride to the program. Quincy hasn’t finished above .500 since three consecutive winning seasons from 2012-2014.