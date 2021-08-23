Man accused of Loop sexual assault and attempted kidnapping held without bail

A man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kidnap a woman in the Loop on Friday was ordered held without bail by a judge Sunday.

Anthony Brown, 26, is accused of assaulting a woman in the 300 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue about 1 a.m. Friday.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, according to Chicago police, did not recall how she had crossed paths with Brown, Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan DeGroot said during a Sunday bond hearing broadcast on YouTube.

Camera footage showed the two walking together in the Loop — with the woman appearing visibly intoxicated — and heading down the stairs to Lower Michigan Avenue.

Shortly before 1 a.m., footage allegedly showed Brown wrapping his hands around the victim’s waist, picking her up, and attempting to drag her into the back of a red Jeep belonging to one of the witnesses in the case. The victim struggled and attempted to walk free, DeGroot said.

A few minutes later, another vehicle appeared. One witness got out of the car and asked the woman if she was OK, DeGroot said. The woman apparently indicated that she was and began running away from the defendant, at which point the witness reentered the vehicle and drove away.

A few minutes later, the first witness — the owner of the red Jeep — saw the woman facedown on the ground, where she appeared to be unconscious. The witness called 911, and a Chicago police sergeant responded.

When the sergeant arrived, he found the woman unconscious on her back with Brown allegedly on top of her, DeGroot said.

The woman identified Brown as the person she had walked with but indicated she did not remember anything after walking down Michigan Avenue with the defendant, DeGroot said.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Brown held without bail and that he have no contact with any of the witnesses in the case.

Brown was scheduled to appear in court again Monday.