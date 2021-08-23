Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. Aug. 20, 2021. Editorial: Ohio legislators have a duty to the voters to do redistricting right, transparently and by the book. Ohio’s voters and Ohio’s elected state officials have a solemn compact: Voters ratify or amend the Ohio Constitution – which elected officials then swear to uphold. That’s doubly true about the 2021 redistricting process now underway that will be the first test of two voter initiatives mandating a far fairer approach to how Ohio draws its congressional and state legislative boundaries.