Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

July tax revenues up, but personal income slumps

vermontbiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Business Magazine Secretary of Administration Susanne Young today released Vermont’s revenue results for July 2021. General, Education, and Transportation Fund revenues came in above target. However, the Personal Income tax, the states most important General Fund revenue source, was below its expectation. The PI had been leading the way in Vermont's revenue surplus over the last two years. Young indicated that while it's too early to tell (July is the first month of the 2922 fiscal year), the PI is a reliable economic indicator.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Income Tax#Inheritance Taxes#Property Taxes#Vermont Business Magazine#Administration#Pi#Corporate#Rooms Meals#State#The Emergency Board#The Transportation Fund#The Education Fund#Vermonters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Related
Income Tax247wallst.com

States With No Income Tax

The federal deficit hit an all time high of over $28 trillion in March 2021. Unlike the federal government, however, nearly all states are constitutionally required to have a balanced budget and depend on multiple sources of tax revenue to fund operations. No two state tax structures are exactly alike, and in some parts of the country, Americans pay fewer taxes than in others.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Connecticut Expands Earned Income Tax Credit

About 200,000 low and moderate income families in Connecticut just got a boost due to an increase to the state’s earned income tax credit. The state's tax credit increased from 23% to 30.5% of an addition to the federal refundable income tax credit. Governor Ned Lamont said alongside an increase...
Income TaxThe Fiscal Times

A Huge Spike in US Households Paying No Income Tax

The number of American households that paid no federal income tax spiked dramatically last year, both as a result of job and wage losses driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's response to the crisis, which provided thousands of dollars in tax credits to millions of families. Nearly 107...
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Wyoming leisure, hospitality tax income nearly doubles in July

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) Income from the state’s leisure and hospitality industry almost doubled in July over what was seen the previous year, according to a state report. The state Economic Analysis Division’s monthly publication “Wyoming Insights” said sales tax income from the leisure and hospitality...
EconomyNew Jersey Globe

New revenues show possible election year gas tax increase

Gas tax revenues are down about $5 million for the previous 13 months, which could trigger an increase in New Jersey’s gas tax a month before the gubernatorial election. That decision won’t be made for sure until state officials and an independent entity review the numbers. The tax will only increase if the total annual revenues fall short of $2 billion.
Income TaxPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ tax revenues soared 17% in past year, up nearly $6 billion

TRENTON – State tax revenues increased by nearly 17% compared to a year earlier in the period that makes up the 2021 fiscal year, the Department of the Treasury said Friday. Total revenues for 13 months ending in July were $40.8 billion, up $5.9 billion from the same 13-month period one year prior. That was in line with the latest expectations, which had been revised upward.
Income Taxskagwaynews.com

Sales tax an option, says state revenue commissioner

The governor’s Revenue commissioner has presented legislators with several revenue-raising options so that the state could afford a significantly larger Permanent Fund dividend and still balance its budget. A statewide sales tax is among the options the administration presented to the Legislature’s fiscal policy working group last Thursday. Deciding the...
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Sherman sales tax revenue up by double digits

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Sherman's sales tax revenue increased 10.7 percent in August compared to the same period last year during the initial COVID-19 surge. Overall for fiscal year 2021, the projected increase is expected to range between 13 and 14 percent. Mayor David Plyler said about half of the...
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Illinois' tax revenue bouncing back

Illinois’ tax revenues have largely recovered from the massive jolt brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, COVID-19 vaccinations, an easing of public health restrictions and nearly $2 trillion in federal aid helped get states' economies going again. “When you and I received the stimulus checks,...
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregonians expected to receive $1.9 billion in 'kicker' rebates next year

SALEM, Ore. — With Oregon economists continuing to track a relatively rapid economic rebound after pandemic shutdowns, tax-payers should see rebates next year through the state's unique "kicker" rule. State economists delivered their quarterly Economic & Revenue Forecast to lawmakers on Wednesday, outlining a recovery from pandemic shutdowns and job...
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Revenue Forecast: Oregon taxpayers to receive $1.9 billion in kicker credit

Oregon taxpayers are in line to get a $1.9 billion kicker refund credit in the coming months. The kicker occurs if actual state revenues exceed forecasted revenues by 2 percent or more over the two-year budget cycle. The excess, including the 2 percent trigger amount, is returned to taxpayers through a credit on their following year’s tax return, according to the Oregon Revenue Department.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

State forecasts $2.6 billion bump in general revenue

Economists factored in Florida's new gaming compact and online sales tax. The Revenue Estimating Conference updated its forecast Tuesday to reflect a $2.6 billion bump in state general revenue taxes over the current and upcoming fiscal year. According to state economists, the fiscal boost is most evident in two categories:...
Income Taxreview-mag.com

61% of Taxpayers Paid No Federal Income Taxes for 2020

The majority of US taxpayers - 61% - paid no federal income taxes last year due to the pandemic and ensuing policy response, according to a new report by the Tax Policy Center. The pandemic and federal stimulus led to a huge spike in the number of Americans who either...
Personal Financekboi.com

Track your tax rebate at tax.idaho.gov

Idahoans who qualify for a one-time tax rebate in 2021 can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2020 income tax return. The rebate tool is...
Economyvermontbiz.com

Expanded federal UI benefits to end September 6

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Labor is reminding claimants the federal expansion of unemployment insurance benefits created under the CARES Act will end September 6, 2021. This includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The Department will be increasing...
Income TaxCNBC

States boost earned income tax credits for pandemic relief

A growing number of states have added or improved earned income tax credits in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Leveraging American Rescue Plan funds, 10 states have boosted the write-off, and Delaware and the District of Columbia have pending legislation. More than 1 million low-income families may qualify for state-level...

Comments / 0

Community Policy