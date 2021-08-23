July tax revenues up, but personal income slumps

Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of Administration Susanne Young today released Vermont’s revenue results for July 2021. General, Education, and Transportation Fund revenues came in above target. However, the Personal Income tax, the states most important General Fund revenue source, was below its expectation. The PI had been leading the way in Vermont's revenue surplus over the last two years. Young indicated that while it's too early to tell (July is the first month of the 2922 fiscal year), the PI is a reliable economic indicator.