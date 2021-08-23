A hit-and-run accident killed a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Marsh Station Road (Tucson, AZ)

On Saturday morning, a hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Marsh Station Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash occurred at around 3:11 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10 near milepost 289, close to Marsh Station Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck and a pedestrian were involved in the accident.

