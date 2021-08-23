Cashaa Partners With Polygon To Release Defi Solution For Masses
Cashaa, a crypto-friendly neo-bank has partnered with Polygon, a layer two solution on Ethereum-compatible blockchain that has been helping crypto businesses access crucial banking infrastructure that has transacted billions of dollars using its solution. As part of Cashaa's vision to empower individuals to take control of their finances and access the latest in DeFi technologies. Cashaa started to roll out personal accounts across the globe — starting with India, the company shared.
