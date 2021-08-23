Cancel
Clearview football preview, 2021: Pioneers eager to make up for lost time

By Kevin Minnick
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Head coach: Steve Scanlon | 19-15 career record | fourth season at Clearview. Division opponents: Delsea; Deptford; Hammonton; Mainland. Key players: Justin McCargo, OL/DT, Sr.; Aiden McCullough, FB/LB, Sr.; Forrest Love, TE/DE, Sr.; Nick Oliveira, OT/DT, Jr.; Ryan Visalli, DB, Sr.; Bobby Counsellor, DB, Sr.; Matt Murphy, DB, Sr.; Pat Cooney, C, Sr.; Ryan Hawk, OG, Sr.; Vincenzo Gramaglia, RB/LB, Jr.; Quinn O’Mara, QB, Sr.

#American Football#Clearview Pioneers Head#Wjfl Royal Division#Delsea#Mainland Key#Ol Dt#Fb Lb#Te De#Db#Og#Rb Lb#Qb#Covid#Hammonton
