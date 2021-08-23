Angelina Jolie's Powerful Afghanistan Post Helps Her Break Instagram Record For Most Followers
Angelina Jolie made her official Instagram debut in record-setting fashion, and she's using her reach to give others a voice. The Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker amassed 2.1 million followers in just three hours after signing up on the photo-centric social media platform. According to the Evening Standard, Jennifer Anniston previously set the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million IG followers at five hours and 16 minutes in 2019.www.maxim.com
