Gorillaz premiered three new tracks during a concert at London’s O2 Arena last night. The event was a free show held for NHS workers and their families as thanks for their work during the pandemic. The band debuted the songs in a row during their set with the help of several special guests: “Meanwhile” featured Jelani Blackman, “Jimmy Jimmy” featured AJ Tracey, and “De Ja Vu” featured Alicai Harley. Gorillaz used the show as an opportunity to bring out the Cure‘s Robert Smith to perform “Strange Timez,” off the band’s album Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez. New Order’s Peter Hook...