14-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Harwinton

A 14-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a car in Harwinton, police say.

The teen was identified as Kailey Prevoveau, of Harwinton.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Prevoveau was standing in the southbound lane shoulder of Hill Road while talking to the driver who was parking inside of a car.

Investigators say an oncoming vehicle attempted to swerve off the roadway to the right to avoid hitting the parked car, but struck Prevoveau instead.

Prevoveau was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Zhuta at (860) 626-7900 at the Troop L barracks.