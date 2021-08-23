Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harwinton, CT

14-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Harwinton

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6Nk6_0baD35JD00

A 14-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a car in Harwinton, police say.

The teen was identified as Kailey Prevoveau, of Harwinton.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Prevoveau was standing in the southbound lane shoulder of Hill Road while talking to the driver who was parking inside of a car.

Investigators say an oncoming vehicle attempted to swerve off the roadway to the right to avoid hitting the parked car, but struck Prevoveau instead.

Prevoveau was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Zhuta at (860) 626-7900 at the Troop L barracks.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harwinton, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Harwinton, CT
Crime & Safety
Harwinton, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy