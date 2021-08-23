Chef's Quick Tip: Peeling garlic

You know what sounds like delicious lunch? A big salad. But is it just us, or do they always leave us wanting more two hours later? Since a bunch of lettuce just won’t cut it, try adding a boost of protein to your next bowl. Aside from keeping you satisfied longer, it’s essential to muscle-building, hormone production and energy (and you can get it from grains, vegetables and fruits in addition to the usual meat or tofu). From citrus-shrimp quinoa salad to corn and peach caprese, these high-protein salad recipes are hearty and sure to please.