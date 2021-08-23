Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

New Spurs boss Nuno keen to raid old club Wolves for Adama Traore

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjiBm_0baD1m3V00
Tottenham are keen on Adama Traore (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham are keen on signing Wolves winger Adama Traore but they are yet to make a formal bid.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is an admirer of the 25-year-old, having worked with him during his spell at Molineux and would like to add him to his new squad in north London.

Traore showcased his talents during the Premier League game between the two sides on Sunday, where he caused Spurs’ defence untold problems with his pace and power, though he did miss a great chance to equalise in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zQwR_0baD1m3V00
Nuno Espirito Santo is a keen admirer of Adama Traore (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Nuno said after Sunday’s game, which his new side won 1-0 thanks to Dele Alli’s early penalty: “I think Wolves have a very good team and created us enormous problems, big big problems.

“One of those was Adama. Everyone knows Adama is unique and he’s very hard to stop.”

Spurs are said to have explored the possibility of signing Traore, who is under contract until 2023, on loan with the obligation to buy for £40million.

However, the PA news agency understands Wolves would not currently entertain such a deal and have no need to sell the Spanish winger.

If Tottenham can agree a deal for Traore before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline, he would add another attacking option, joining Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Bryan Gil as players who can be deployed in a wing position.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Gil
Person
Steven Bergwijn
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Dele Alli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Molineux#Pa News Agency#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Tottenham boss Nuno keen on Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha

Tottenham are engaged in a transfer move for Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon. The 26-year-old is keenly admired by new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo. According to A Bola, both Spurs and Wolves have shown an interest in Palhinha this summer. The midfielder has a £50million release clause, but any...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool hero McManaman urges move for Wolves winger Traore

Liverpool hero Steve McManaman says they should move for Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer. Liverpool have been linked with the Spaniard in the past, though a deal has failed to materialise. Discussing the prospect of renewing interest in the 25-year-old, McManaman told horseracing.net: "I think Liverpool could do with...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PREMIER LEAGUE REPORT CARD - PART FOUR: Can Nuno Espirito Santo get off to a good start at Spurs, will West Ham push on despite NO outfield signings and are Southampton, Wolves and Watford facing a relegation fight?

The new Premier League season is upon us with all the giddy excitement and optimism that brings. We can expect the usual drama from the self-styled 'best league in the world' where, as we've seen time and time again, anyone can beat anyone. Manchester City will be looking to defend...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Liverpool transfer news: Reds remain keen on Adama Traore

Liverpool haven't given up hope of signing Adama Traore from Wolves, according to reports. The Reds are thought to be keen to boost their attacking options, with just over two weeks of the transfer window remaining. Wolves are said to want £40 million for Traore, who 90 Min have reported...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Spurs boss Nuno yet to decide whether Kane plays against City

London (AFP) – Harry Kane trained with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday with club manager Nuno Espirito Santo saying he would decide on Saturday whether the England captain played against Manchester City who have said they would like to buy him. City manager Pep Guardiola revealed last week that the champions...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves expect Tottenham approach for Adama Traore

Wolves expect an approach from Tottenham for Adama Traore. The winger has two years left on his contract and has yet to agree a new one with the Molineux club. He attracted interest both last summer and in January and is greatly admired by Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who coaxed top form from Traore during their three seasons together at Wolves.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Tottenham manager Nuno reveals Kane in contention for Wolves

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes Harry Kane could feature against Wolves in the Premier League. The talismanic forward has not played for Spurs this season, amid transfer speculation and links to Manchester City. He was not in the traveling party for their Europa Conference League qualifier first leg defeat...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo ready to give Raul Jimenez ‘big hug’ when Spurs visit Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking forward to giving Wolves striker Raul Jimenez a “big hug” when the pair see each other on Sunday.Nuno is making his Molineux return with new club Tottenham, three months after a four-year spell at the midlands club came to an end.The Portuguese who won promotion to the Premier League, delivered back-to-back seventh-place finishes and oversaw a run to the Europa League quarter-finals, was in charge last term when the Mexican striker suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal in December.It was a sickening incident that could have cost Jimenez his life, but he is now...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo claims he will decide whether to recall Harry Kane to the Tottenham squad on SATURDAY... just one day before they visit Wolves amid speculation that the striker wants to leave the club

Nuno Espirito Santo said Tottenham will decide on Saturday whether Harry Kane will play at Wolves. The England captain has not travelled to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday as he continues to train in London. Spurs resume their Premier League...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Reports: Adama Traore a priority signing for Tottenham in the last week of the transfer window

Remember how Adama Traore pretty much dominated the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux yesterday, despite Spurs holding on for a 1-0 win? Well, if Fabio Paratici has his way by next week he will be lining up FOR Spurs and not against them. Multiple reports including the Athletic and Matt Law in the Telegraph state that Traore has emerged as a priority signing for Tottenham in the last week of the summer transfer window.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham considering a £40 million offer for Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking options before the transfer window closes and they are thought to be considering a £40 million offer for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore. According to the Telegraph, the 25-year-old Spanish international is high on Nuno Espirito Santo’s transfer list. Nuno has...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Dele Alli delivers Spurs boss Nuno winning Wolves return

Nuno Espirito Santo maintained his winning start as Tottenham boss in the Premier League against former side Wolves as Harry Kane came off the bench for his first appearance this season. Dele Alli scored the only goal from the spot after being brought down by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa nine...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane will start on the BENCH against Wolves as Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo includes the Manchester City target in his matchday squad for the first time this season amid his ongoing transfer saga

Harry Kane will start on the bench for Tottenham against Wolves as the wantaway striker has been named in the squad for the first time this season. Nuno Espirito Santo has decided to include Kane in his matchday squad despite the uncertainty around the 28-year-old's future. Kane, who trained with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy