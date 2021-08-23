Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Parts of UK to bask in 26C heat and sunshine this week, says Met Office

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRgvA_0baD19uX00
Parts of the country will bask in periods of warm sunshine this week (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Temperatures will hit 26C this week following a month of grey and wet weather for many, forecasters say.

Parts of the country will bask in periods of warm sunshine due to “dominating” levels of high pressure, according to the Met Office.

It comes after some areas have seen wetter than usual weather for August – in what has been a changeable month for many.

Sarah Kent, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “High pressure is dominating this week bringing mostly settled conditions with variable amounts of cloud.

“However, there will be a north-easterly breeze coming in from the North Sea making it feel colder for some regions especially later on in the week.

“Where there is sun, particularly on Wednesday, temperatures could reach highs of 24C in England and Wales, while western areas in Scotland and Northern Ireland could be up to 26C.

“This all depends on the amount of cloud some regions see.”

UV and pollen levels will also be high across parts of England and Wales over the coming days.

Ms Kent said that after Wednesday, the temperature will become cooler as a cold front moves in.

She went on to say: “It’s not going to be wall-to-wall warm weather all week, that north-easterly wind will continue to peg back any chances of the temperature going too high.”

It comes after parts of the UK have seen large amounts of rainfall for the time of year, including the City of London, which has experienced its ninth wettest August on record.

However, Ms Kent said this does not represent the country as a whole- concluding that it’s been the seventh warmest August on record.

She added: “This month has pretty much swung back and forth for many, areas in Scotland have been drier than usual, while areas in the south-east have, of course, seen plenty of torrential downpours.

“It hasn’t been so bad, the country has generally seen 72% of its average rainfall for the month so far, which is pretty much where you want to be as we come to the end of August.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Bask#Uk#The Met Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Related
EnvironmentShropshire Star

UK on course for one of its warmest summers

With a few days to go, this summer could rank in the nation’s all-time top 10 on mean temperature. The summer has so far been around one degree warmer than average, potentially putting it in the top 10 warmest UK summers on record. The Met Office says although it may...
Telegraph

'Washout' summer actually one of the hottest

It may have felt like a washout, but summer 2021 is on track to be one of the UK’s hottest on record, the Met Office has said. While London and the southeast had a much wetter and duller summer than usual, high temperatures in Northern Ireland and Scotland caused the mean temperature to rise around a degree higher than average to hit 15.4C, it said.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

UK on course for one of its warmest summers

The summer has so far been around one degree warmer than average, potentially putting it in the top 10 warmest UK summers on record. The Met Office says although it may surprise those who have endured a far wetter and “duller” season than usual in London and south-east England, relatively high temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland have helped elevate this summer towards the top 10 on mean temperature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy