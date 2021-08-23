Professionals Celebrate New Roles, Accolades at 7 CUs & LSCU

Well before the world changed in March 2020, Navy Federal Credit Union had plans in motion to implement increased agility into its branch designs. The nation’s largest credit union, which has $149 billion in assets and approximately 10.7 million members, created a new design concept called SERVE (Scalable, Efficient, Repeatable, Versatile, Enhanced). The identifying features of the SERVE branch would include teller pods instead of windows; modular furnishings that could be quickly moved or reconfigured; closed offices for private member interactions with movable glass walls; a station manned with a greeter who could direct members to the appropriate area of the branch; and less wasted space overall.