Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

KBOE Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in 1952, Kitty Wells became the first woman to reach #1 on the Billboard country chart with “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.”. Today in 1969, Johnny Cash climbed to #1 on the Billboard country chart with “A Boy Named Sue.”. Today in 1975, Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone...

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Lorrie Morgan
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Kitty Wells
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Ronnie Milsap
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
Eddie Rabbitt
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music History#Drivin#Pistol Annies#The Abilene Civic Center#Beatles#Arkansas Traveler#Ea Sports#Nfl#American Born Whiskey#Little Big Town#Riaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.
Celebritieswkml.com

Chris Stapleton Gets A ‘Treat,’ Shares The Stage With Willie Nelson

Chris Stapleton got to share a concert date and a stage with Willie Nelson, and he’s been over the moon about it. Chris shared a few shots from the show on Instagram, writing, “Every time I get to play a show with Willie Nelson it’s the greatest treat in the whole wide world. Austin • 8.22.2021 📸: @andybarron.”
Musicbransontrilakesnews.com

Legends to host single night tribute concert to Johnny Cash

In partnership with Legends in Concert, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is hosting a one night only concert starring Legends Tribute Artist Shawn Baker. The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash is being held on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. “With his striking resemblance, spot on mannerisms...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Highway 101: Where are the '80s Country Hitmakers Today?

Highway 101 was one of the most popular country bands of the late '80s. The rock 'n' roll flare of their music inspired the sound of '90s country that we all know and love. The band was founded and fronted by vocalist Paulette Carlson in 1986. Chuck Morris, the band's manager, pulled Jack Daniels (guitar), Curtis Stone (bass, guitar, mandolin), and Cactus Moser (drummer) together to form the band Highway 101.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Reconsidering Stadium Tour: Here’s Why

In a recent statement, country music icon Garth Brooks revealed that he is reassessing his current stadium tour in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. As the delta variant continues to spread across the country, Brooks is reconsidering later dates on his tour. On Tuesday, the musician issued a statement on the matter and voiced his concern for his fans. As of now, he’s committed to his next two scheduled shows.
MusicKBOE Radio

STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO CHARLEY PRIDE ON “CMT GIANTS” SPECIAL

Some of today’s biggest country stars came out to celebrate the late Charley Pride on last night’s special, “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” with the show jam-packed with great performances, as well as remembrances of the performing great, who died in December. The night kicked off with Mickey Guyton talking about...
Entertainmentbrooklynvegan.com

Tom T. Hall, country great known as “The Storyteller,” RIP

Tom T. Hall, one of the great storytellers in country music, died on Friday at age 85. “Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, wrote in a statement. "He wrote without judgment or anger, offering a rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer. He was a storyteller, a philosopher, a whiskey maker, a novelist, a poet, a painter, a benefactor, a letter writer, a gift giver, a gentleman farmer, and many more things. My bet is that we won't see the likes of him again, but if we do I'll be first in line for tickets to the show.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Taste of Country

PICS: 2021 ACM Party for a Cause Comes to Nashville

The Academy of Country Music's 2021 Party for a Cause looked a bit different than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but after a year off in 2020, the event made a welcome return on Tuesday night (Aug. 24). Country music fans flocked to Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater for a night of live performances from Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and more.
Societythecountrynote.com

‘CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride’ Premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c

(encores Sunday, August 29th at 12p/11c) Star-packed 90-minute special to feature performances and appearances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen,. Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Neal McCoy, Nolan Ryan, Reba,. Reyna Roberts, Robert Randolph, Ronnie Milsap, Rozene Pride, and...
MusicPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Charley Pride’s 10 Best Songs and Biggest Hits

Charley Pride's trailblazing life and career came to an end on Dec. 12, 2020, but his catalog of hit songs will live forever. Pride notched 29 No. 1 hits during a distinguished 50-plus-year recording career. Here are 10 of his best and most well-known songs. His first three No. 1...
Musicwfxd.com

Country star trivia

On this date in 1952, one of country music’s biggest legends was fired from the Grand Ole Opry after missing his shows there one too many times. A heavy drinker with a growing dependence on painkillers, he would continue to exhibit this erratic behavior for the remainder of his very short life, ultimately dying on New Year’s Day 1953 at only 29 years old. Do you know who he was? ANSWER: Hank Williams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy