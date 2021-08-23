Cancel
FDA fully approves the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older

By Danielle Salisbury
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 3 days ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older. Since December, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been administered throughout Michigan and the United States under an emergency use authorization. The FDA has now granted its “biologics license application,” a comprehensive document that builds on the already extensive data submitted in support of the emergency use, according to the FDA.

