Sorry Boys, the Rap Crown Belongs to Shaybo

As a music editor, a large chunk of my work life consists of being peddled artists by ambitious PRs. However, if I take a look at my emails, it’s abundantly clear that women don’t receive the same push as men, especially in rap. While male rappers are supported by teams of producers, managers, and agents, women – not just in this industry – have to fight for their due. But hip-hop culture will suffer if only a small handful of these artists are showered with the bulk of the attention – often for reasons that have nothing to do with their music. In media we often wait until female rappers blow up to superstardom for us to announce, "Oh yes, I was supporting her!" With most of our work charting male artists’ success, it’s time to hold ourselves to task and keep the same energy for female artists. And when we’re speaking of MCs taking over, it would be a mistake to ignore Shaybo.