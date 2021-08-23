Cancel
Sorry Boys, the Rap Crown Belongs to Shaybo

By Sarah Osei
Highsnobiety
Cover picture for the articleAs a music editor, a large chunk of my work life consists of being peddled artists by ambitious PRs. However, if I take a look at my emails, it’s abundantly clear that women don’t receive the same push as men, especially in rap. While male rappers are supported by teams of producers, managers, and agents, women – not just in this industry – have to fight for their due. But hip-hop culture will suffer if only a small handful of these artists are showered with the bulk of the attention – often for reasons that have nothing to do with their music. In media we often wait until female rappers blow up to superstardom for us to announce, "Oh yes, I was supporting her!" With most of our work charting male artists’ success, it’s time to hold ourselves to task and keep the same energy for female artists. And when we’re speaking of MCs taking over, it would be a mistake to ignore Shaybo.

hotnewhiphop.com

ShayBo Drops Off New Project "Queen Of The South"

Earlier this year, Jorja Smith put a massive spotlight on rising star Shaybo when they collaborated on Jorja's Be Right Back project. ShayBo has continued to raise the bar with each release and now, she's slid through with her latest project, Queen Of The South. The 11-song project is largely handled by ShayBo but the few guest appearances that pop up on the tracklist bring out the best in her. Jorja returns the favor on the single, "My Sister." Wale also makes an appearance on the following track, "No Worries," and DreamDoll comes through on "Broke Boyz."
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Michael Nader Dead At 76

Michael Nader (ex-Dimitri, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Dex, DYNASTY) passed away at the age of 76, Michael Fairman is reporting exclusively. The actor died on August 23 from an untreatable cancer. To read the full article, click here.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Says Rapping With Drake Makes Him Think About His Rhymes

Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers in the game today, and he got there with his knack for making hit records and a stellar list of guest features. On Drake’s “Wants and Needs,” Lil Baby stole the show with a fiery verse that blew many of his critics away. Lil Baby has said he flows off the top of his head when it comes to rapping, but things are different when Drake is around.
CelebritiesBillboard

Rihanna Reacts to Becoming a Billionaire With the Best Three-Word Response

Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire. Forbes revealed Wednesday (Aug. 4) that Rihanna's estimated net worth is about $1.7 billion, mostly due to her Fenty Beauty brand. She is now the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only behind Oprah Winfrey.
Theater & Dancetvinsider.com

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Serge Onik Dies at 33

Serge Onik, a professional dancer and choreographer who competed in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 33. The cause of death is currently unknown. Onik’s representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement to...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Does His Own Crate Challenge – Watch

Rick Ross is the latest rapper to participate in the viral crate challenge. However, he stepped things up a notch—both literally and figuratively—and added some boss-like elements to his version of the challenge. Earlier today (Aug. 25), Rozay share a video of himself climbing atop a gradual stack of boxes...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Maria Menounos reflects on life as she shares emotional update

Maria Menounos and her family have suffered immense heartache and agonising illnesses over the last few years and now she's got a poignant message for fans and an update on her life. The former E! News host had some important words for her social media followers as she entered a...
CelebritiesNME

Rapper Gonzoe, associate of Ice Cube and 2Pac, shot and killed

Los Angeles rapper Gonzoe, an associate of Ice Cube and 2Pac, has been shot and killed in Seattle. The shooting took place last Thursday evening (July 29), according to Metro. Gonzoe was taken to Harborview Medical Centre with life-threatening injuries, with a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirming that he died overnight, aged 45. While police did not identify the victim, friends of the rapper confirmed his identity.
MusicComplex

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Tease “Wap” Follow-Up

A Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunion? Yes, please. On Saturday, the Grammy-winning rappers took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of “Wap”—their polarizing collaborative track that was equal parts empowering and raunchy. “Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today,” Cardi wrote. “It don’t even feel...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Reveals Where She Stands with Traci Braxton Now

Tamar Braxton and Traci Braxton clashed on BFV. “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton felt like the show really did a number on the family’s relationships with one another. In fact, fans of the show have seen the sisters clash a lot over the years. Before Tamar left the show after a suicide attempt, she wasn’t on the best terms with Traci Braxton.

