Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery College plans forums for feedback about next president

By Caitlynn Peetz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery College will host a series of forums for community members to collect feedback about the most important qualities for the school’s next president. When Charlene Dukes took over the college’s interim leadership position this month, Board of Trustees President Michael Knapp announced that the search for the next president had begun. The next president will succeed DeRionne Pollard, who led Montgomery College for more than a decade before taking a new job in Nevada.

