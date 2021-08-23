Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Joining us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program were the new Marshall County Needline director, Holly Darnall and volunteer, David Green

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

Joining us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program were the new Marshall County Needline director, Holly Darnall and volunteer, David Green. Green says in recent weeks there has been some painting, some clearing out of items and a streamlining of the operation to make it the best it can be to serve the community. Darnall said Needline served almost 5,000 people last year and serves hundreds of families each month. Needline is located on Main Street in Benton and is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 am until noon. Call 270-527-0024.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcbl#Coffee Call
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...
CBS News

Up to 1,500 U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan as Aug. 31 deadline looms

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that up to 1,500 U.S. citizens may still be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan. The U.S. State Department is in direct contact with about 500 of the remaining Americans "aggressively" reaching out to others as the August 31st withdrawal deadline looms. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Posted by
CNN

At least 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Biden never considered changing Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal of all US forces, White House says. At no point Thursday did President Joe Biden consider keeping any US forces in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, despite the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy