Joining us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program were the new Marshall County Needline director, Holly Darnall and volunteer, David Green. Green says in recent weeks there has been some painting, some clearing out of items and a streamlining of the operation to make it the best it can be to serve the community. Darnall said Needline served almost 5,000 people last year and serves hundreds of families each month. Needline is located on Main Street in Benton and is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 am until noon. Call 270-527-0024.