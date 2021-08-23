Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Announced for PlayStation Consoles
Sledgehammer Games has announced an exclusive alpha for PlayStation gamers to test out Call of Duty: Vanguard’s new large player count game mode, Champion Hill. PlayStation players will get the first opportunity to try out Call of Duty: Vanguard ahead of the open beta and full release next weekend. From August 27 at 10am PT through August 29 at 10am PT, all PS5 and PS4 players can download and participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha. During that time, they’ll get a taste of the title’s brand new mode, Champion Hill.hardcoregamer.com
