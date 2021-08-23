Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Announced for PlayStation Consoles

By Kevin Dunsmore on August 23, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSledgehammer Games has announced an exclusive alpha for PlayStation gamers to test out Call of Duty: Vanguard’s new large player count game mode, Champion Hill. PlayStation players will get the first opportunity to try out Call of Duty: Vanguard ahead of the open beta and full release next weekend. From August 27 at 10am PT through August 29 at 10am PT, all PS5 and PS4 players can download and participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha. During that time, they’ll get a taste of the title’s brand new mode, Champion Hill.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha#Consoles#Sledgehammer Games#Sqauds#Courtyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty Vanguard May Be Revealed on August 19

A year without a mainline Call of Duty is not a year at all. The first-person military shooter has released a flagship Call of Duty title each year since 2005, and it’s sure as heck not gonna stop now. Normally, a new COD is revealed in April or May, but for the last few years, announcements got delayed till August. The same has happened this year as well.
Video GamesPolygon

Call of Duty’s season 5 release date has been delayed by a day

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s new seasons are almost here, but they’re not as close as they used to be. Treyarch announced on Wednesday that it is delaying the season 5 patch by 24 hours, meaning that it won’t be released until Friday — or really late Thursday for some time zones.
Video Gamespsu.com

Activision Reveals Call Of Duty 2021 Will Feature Campaign, Co-Op, And Multiplayer

This year’s instalment in the multi-million selling Call of Duty franchise, which is supposedly titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, will feature campaign, co-op, and multiplayer, publisher Activision Blizzard announced during its latest financial call overnight. The Sledgehammer-developed first-person shooter, which will take place in a setting that “fans know and...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Leaker Says Call of Duty Vanguard Will Have Better Anti-Cheat

Well-regarded Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson tweeted that a new anti-cheat system will be coming to Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone later this year. The announcement comes while Warzone continues struggling with its cheating problem. Though glimmer of hope emerged for players anxiously awaiting the new anti-cheat software's release. The leak came on the heels of Raven Software's, the developer of Warzone, recent announcement that they banned over 50,000 accounts in the battle royale.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Call of Duty Vanguard Box Art Leaked Online

It seems that the Call of Duty Vanguard box art leak has found its way online. The leak also confirms some other interesting details about 2021’s Call of Duty title. Courtesy of Twitter user, Earthbound, the user uploaded the full line of the box art for this year’s Call of Duty Vanguard. Although the game has not been officially announced, there have been multiple leaks confirming the title’s existence for a while now.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the game modes in Splitgate

Following its launch on consoles late last month, Splitgate has been revitalized with thousands of new players testing out the free-to-play arena shooter for the first time. As a mix between Halo and Portal, the gameplay is quite unique. On top of that, there’s a huge range of modes to play—some familiar, others new.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: 300+ Games Included In This Week's Xbox Sales (August 10-17)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! The selection is absolutely packed this week, with over 500 deals (from around 300 games) to choose from across Deals with Gold, Spotlight, Publisher, QuakeCon and Add-On sales. Phew!. We've highlighted just a few of the most notable Xbox games offers...
FIFAdotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone reportedly makes $5.2 million in revenue per day

Call of Duty: Warzone is raking in over $5.2 million per day, according to a new study by NetBet. While many Warzone players recently have been frustrated with the game’s hacker problem, forcing top streamers to try out other games like Apex Legends, it doesn’t seem to be affecting the bottom line for the free-to-play battle royale title.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Update 1.21 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 5 is finally here, bringing a ton of new content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As always with a new season, you can expect to see new weapons, maps, modes, and operators. This season in particular marks the return of the highly-requested Demolition mode, and there’s a lot of new Outbreak content for Zombies fans. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.21.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Apex Legends is Growing Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mistakes

We recently talked about how Final Fantasy 14 is managing to “steal” quite a few World of Warcraft players who have become increasingly frustrated with that game’s problems. Well, don’t look now, but it’s really starting to feel like Apex Legends is doing the same thing to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Google Stadia Pro Games for August Available Now

Google Stadia Pro has four new games available this month. With an active Stadia Pro subscription (available for £8.99/month), you can claim these games for free. And, once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours to keep for the lifetime of your Pro subscription. August’s free Pro games features; Killer Queen Black,...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy