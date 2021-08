Somewhere between the births of his two children and their murders in Mexico, Matthew Taylor Coleman went from a devout Christian praising God to an alleged follower of QAnon enlightened by the Illuminati.The 40-year-old California surfing instructor welcomed his daughter Roxy Rain into the world last October with an Instagram post declaring she was "handpicked by God to slay the giants in the land".About 10-months later, Mr Coleman allegedly stabbed to death Roxy and her two-year-old brother, Kaelo, for possessing "serpent DNA" passed down from their mother that would see them grow into "monsters".“He knew it was wrong, but [said]...