30 Years Ago: Kiss Reimagine Argent for ‘Bill and Ted’ Sequel
Momentum was already in the favor of Kiss when they were approached by Interscope Records to cover Argent's “God Gave Rock and Roll to You” for the soundtrack to the sequel to the surprise 1989 hit film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Following some retooling of the lyrics and speeding up the tempo, the band released their interpretation of the song as the ballad “God Gave Rock ‘n’ Roll to You II” on Aug. 22, 1991.1063thebuzz.com
