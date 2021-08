Cleveland Indians outfielder Daniel Johnson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Lewis Thorpe and the Minnesota Twins. Johnson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a single on Tuesday in his first game back with the Twins since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier this week. Oscar Mercado is returning to left field in place of Johnson on Wednesday and hitting fifth. Johnson is unlikely to see consistent playing time down the stretch unless the Indians suffer an injury in the outfield, or he can consistently hit like he did on Tuesday.