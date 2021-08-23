Patient, Know Thyself

See the person. Move the patient. By Andi Weiss, director, behavioral services for MicroMass Communications, an Ashfield Health Company. I was chatting with a friend of mine recently who has been living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for almost three decades. For the purposes of this article, let’s call her Amy. She was diagnosed at just 7 years old. When Amy reflected on living with a chronic disease for the past 30 years, she told me she had mixed emotions. She’s lived through so many life transitions and milestones with diabetes often running the show: adolescence, transitioning to living by herself, pregnancy, and so much more.