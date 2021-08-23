Cancel
Music

Kool & the Gang's Robert "Kool" Bell continuing the band's legacy following tragic loss: "It's kinda heavy losing my brother"

By Ken Simmons
kiss104fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an amazing 57 years, Grammy winners Kool & the Gang are not allowing the recent passing of two of their founding members stop the band. Ronald Bell, the primary composer and producer behind many of their iconic hits, including their global anthem "Celebration," died September 9, 2020, at the age of 68, while saxophonist Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas passed away last month at age 70.

