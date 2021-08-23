Cancel
Netflix sets Nov. 19 premiere date for 'Cowboy Bebop'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 3 days ago
Left to right, Daniella Pineda, John Cho and Mustafa Shakir will be seen in the new series, "Cowboy Bebop." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday that its live-action version of the anime series, Cowboy Bebop, will debut on Nov. 19.

John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell and Elena Satine will star in the show, which the streaming service describes as an "action-packed space western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys,' all trying to outrun the past."

Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the reboot, while the original show's composer Yoko Kanno also returns.

Zoo co-creator and Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol writer Andre Nemec serves as showrunner.

The original Cowboy Bebop aired in Japan from 1998 to 1999 and was followed by the 2001 film Cowboy Bebop: The Movie.

